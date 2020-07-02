WHITAKERS — Calvester Jordan died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Funeral Saturday at noon, at East End Missionary Baptist Church, Rocky Mount. Viewing noon to 6 p.m. Friday at Hilliard Funeral Home.
