BYH — use birth control? Tell that to a 10-year-old who has been raped by a relative!
Computer geniuses sit up all night making things more complicated and harder. My Suddenlink email was reformatted and it is difficult, has more steps and is hard to navigate. Some things I can’t navigate at all. No way it’s user-friendly. BYH.
At the end of Donald Trump’s announcement of his first wife Ivana’s death, he has a button to press to donate. How despicable is that? In lieu of flowers, please donate to my campaign. How low can he go?
Elected officials who use made up, partisan words like “Bidenflation” obviously have little understanding of global economics and don’t deserve to continue to serve as our representatives.
BYH to Joe Biden. Other than Joe himself, does anyone know if he is trying to intentionally destroy the economy? It may be that he is just totally incompetent. That is my best guess.
BOH, why not make a new law that says to be a nominee to run for President, the maximum age is 60? So those persons in their 70s are too old for future elections in America.
Another day; another mass shooting in America. Welcome to the Republicans’ idea of the USA. More guns. Arm everyone. Let’s see if we can shoot our way out this problem.
Sorry Dr. Murphy, everyone knows exactly what you meant in the tweet you immediately rescinded and clumsily tried to explain. A more accurate statement would be: “No one forces anyone to have an abortion.”
Bless your heart to all the idiots who would vote for Donald J. Trump over Joseph Biden for president! Why would anybody with a bit of common sense vote for a fool who created an insurrection against the U.S. government because he lost a fair election? Trump needs to get arrested for the Jan. 6, 2020, Capitol riot that caused death and destruction!
It is becoming fairly obvious to most people that the progressive Democratic communist economic method is not right for the United States.
I’m not quite sure why your opinion page editor chose to feature a radically progressive British newspaper, The Guardian, to lecture your readers on the American election integrity. I simply ask, what prompted this decision?
Bless your heart to the Greenville Pitt-County law enforcement office for the fine job they are doing on the southside, repairing Evans Street, 14th Street and Hooker Road. The whole area is really looking fine and it looks like they are doing a really fine job. We are having some problems on Pitt Street; it’s one of the oldest streets in Greenville. It has potholes and grass growing through it. We would really appreciate having some work done to repair it. Pitt Street really needs some work. Thanks for all the fine work you have done so far.