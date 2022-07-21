...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
MACCLESFIELD — Lossie Bea Everett, 78, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church. Viewing Saturday 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory you wear a mask.
PINETOPS — Fannie Ruth Farmer, 74, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory to wear a mask.
TARBORO — Brenda Bullock Exum, 66, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory to wear a mask.
NASHVILLE — Sandra Ann Joyner, 73, died on July 17, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at East End MB Church. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home, Wilson.
RALEIGH — Donald Leon Hinton, 59, died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 3 p.m., at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Whitakers. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ENFIELD — Angela “KhupKake” Nicholson, 40, died on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Funeral Friday at noon, at White Oak Baptist Church, Enfield. Visitation Thursday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.