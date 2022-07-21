MACCLESFIELD — Lossie Bea Everett, 78, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church. Viewing Saturday 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory you wear a mask.

PINETOPS — Fannie Ruth Farmer, 74, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory to wear a mask.

TARBORO — Brenda Bullock Exum, 66, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory to wear a mask.

NASHVILLE — Sandra Ann Joyner, 73, died on July 17, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at East End MB Church. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home, Wilson.

RALEIGH — Donald Leon Hinton, 59, died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 3 p.m., at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Whitakers. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.

ENFIELD — Angela “KhupKake” Nicholson, 40, died on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Funeral Friday at noon, at White Oak Baptist Church, Enfield. Visitation Thursday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.