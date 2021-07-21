ROCKY MOUNT — Mary L. “Sister” Arrington, 85, died on Friday, July 16, 2021. Funeral Friday at 11 a.m., at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
