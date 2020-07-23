ROCKY MOUNT — Nannie Bullock Barnes, 96, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Private graveside service Saturday at Gardens of Gethsemane. Visitation Friday 7-8:30 p.m. at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
