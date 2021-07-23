ENFIELD — Terrence “Teddy” Smith, 35, died on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Celebration of life Sunday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Viewing one hour prior to service at funeral home.
SHARPSBURG — Joyce Sheridan Moore, 69, died on Friday, July 16, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 1 p.m., at Greater New Testament Holy Church. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals, Enfield.
ROCKY MOUNT — Pastor Carolyn Ann Williamson (Rogers), 72, died on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 11 a.m., at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Kevin M. Webb, 48, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Word Tabernacle Church, Rocky Mount. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home, Littleton.
ENFIELD — Bessie Solomon died on Monday, July 19, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 11 a.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.