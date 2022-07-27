...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
BOH, folks the Earth has been here for millions of years. It gets hot in the summer, cold in the winter, cool in the fall and spring. Thats the way nature has been for all these years and all this climate change paranoia as espoused by the elites is junk when they are building their mansions on the beach. Haven’t seen any fall into the sea or be flooded and the sky hasn’t fallen yet.
No bless your heart to neighbors who cut down healthy trees only to disgrace them even more by leaving stumps. If you didn’t want the tree there, why are you leaving a 2-5 foot stump? Please call a stump grinder to improve the look of your yard and the neighborhood.
BYH. You say that you want diversity but cannot accept diversity of thought and ideas if they differ from yours. I read about students and parents at the University of Michigan’s white coat ceremony leaving the ceremony because the keynote speaker had different personal values than theirs. Diversity means accepting that all sides have a place in society. Stop being hypocrites and stop behaving like children throwing a tantrum when you don’t get your way.
BOHs for the conservative GOP folks. Please read and let that sink in if you can. “We establish no religion in this country, we command no worship, we mandate no belief. Nor will we ever. Church and state are, and must remain, separate.” — Ronald Reagan
BYH, wanting diversity is a wonderful thing. It means that all points of view are represented whether it be by race, gender, sexual orientation, interests, experience or ideas. All have value in this world we live in.
And now my bank no longer prints a receipt when I make a deposit. It has to come by email. Onward and upward. The teller did though give me a quarter smile. So that is something, I guess.
BYH, growing up in Tennessee when Al Gore’s father was a senator, I saw the fraud perpetrated. This climate change baloney is one of Al Gore’s greatest frauds which has made him rich. Can’t believe people are falling for this. I remember Kerry in Vietnam and his claims which were exposed when he was a presidential candidate about his service record which was exposed by veterans. The climate change fraud continues.
BOH, when your party depends on voter suppression and voter subversion, spare me your flag-waving anthem-standing BS.
BYH. the kneeling is about protesting police brutality. YOU made it about the flag. That is how racism works.
BYH to camping: where you spend a fortune to live like you’re homeless.
BYH, your car is not a phone booth. Just drive. (Millennials: ‘What’s a “phone booth?”)