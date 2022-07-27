BOH, folks the Earth has been here for millions of years. It gets hot in the summer, cold in the winter, cool in the fall and spring. Thats the way nature has been for all these years and all this climate change paranoia as espoused by the elites is junk when they are building their mansions on the beach. Haven’t seen any fall into the sea or be flooded and the sky hasn’t fallen yet.

No bless your heart to neighbors who cut down healthy trees only to disgrace them even more by leaving stumps. If you didn’t want the tree there, why are you leaving a 2-5 foot stump? Please call a stump grinder to improve the look of your yard and the neighborhood.