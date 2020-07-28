Sunday in the Park
Greenville’s Sunday in the Park outdoor concert series is tentatively scheduled to begin on Aug. 9 with a performance by East Coast Rhythm and Blues. Concerts, which traditionally begin after Memorial Day and wrap up just before Labor Day, are scheduled to be extended this year. The amended season includes eight shows, concluding on Oct. 4 with the Tar River Community Band.
The Monitors, a jazz and rhythm and blues group that has been a part of every season of Sunday in the Park, is scheduled to perform on Sept. 13. Also returning are Spare Change (Aug. 16), Built for Comfort (Aug. 30) and Emerald City Big Band (Sept. 27). New this year is country musician David Lee Jones (Sept. 20) and Tailgate (Aug. 23).
The city plans to have vendors spaced throughout the park instead of together in one area. Recreation and Parks staff members also are looking at methods used in other city parks to encourage distancing. Concerts, held at 100 E. First St., are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in August, 6 p.m. in September and 5:30 p.m. in October. Leashed pets are permitted. The inclement weather hotline is 758-7246.
Human Trafficking
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking is hosting the virtual training course, Labor trafficking in the U.S., at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3. The course covers how labor trafficking is as prevalent as sex trafficking but harder to identify. It will offer a basic explanation and describe some indicators and the system set up to perpetuate it. The live class is free and available online. Registration is available at encstophumantrafficking.org. Click Human Trafficking 101 Community Education in the events menu in the navigation bar. Email info@ncstophumantrafficking.org for more information.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call (252) 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
G-Circle Market
The Leroy James’ G-Circle Market will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 203 Government Circle between the Pitt County Health Department and Human Services Center. The farmer’s market will be hosted weekly through September by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center to provide local produce and food north of the Tar River. The market accepts EBT/SNAP, WID, debit/credit, cash. Call 902-1709.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans Streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. Vendor applications are still open. For more information visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market.
Drive through testing
A COVID-19 drive-through testing site is now open 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Walmart parking lot at 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.
