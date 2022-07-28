ENFIELD — Charles “Bo” Williams Sr., 75, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 3 p.m., in the Chapel. Visitation Saturday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.

ROCKY MOUNT — Eric VanNess Hines, 51, died on Monday, July 25, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Greater New Testament Holy Church, Sharpsburg. Visitation Saturday 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.