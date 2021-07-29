BYH Gov. Cooper for paying attention to Florida’s Republican governor state model and not mandating masks again. You just might get reelected.
Yeah, except that he can’t serve three terms.
BYH to those people who don’t understand that when COVID knocks on your door, it will not care if you are Republican or Democrat. It is not a political issue. It is a health issue.
Hear the police who protected our Capitol.
Since athletes and their owners have decided to use their venues for political purposes, I think that Congress should consider reviewing whether they are violating any campaign laws. They are trying to give support to one political party. Most people just want to watch sports, they could tune in to the news if they wanted to hear about politics.
So we are worried about a variant to COVID and yet illegal immigrants stream across the border every day of the week. Evidently the variant does not cross the border and those coming in are at risk from us? I think this may be a side effect of the politics of COVID.
Looks like the courts have decided that your employer may require you to get the COVID shot. So that gives us hope that mouthwash and deodorant will be next on the list. Then there is that issue of wearing a Duke sweatshirt to work. Of course most important is banning the drinking of unsweetened tea in the workplace! Who should be subjected to that?
To all the unvaccinated. Lucky for you, hospitals won’t turn you away if you have COVID. Unlucky for the rest of us, who will be paying your bill.
If the world doesn’t start addressing the problem of hunger, especially hungry children, by offering and educating the use of birth control then hunger will never stop. Giving free food and monetary assistance without addressing the problem is a Band-Aid.
BMH, if we’re not a Christian nation, why does this quarter here say “In God We Trust”? And if we’re not Christian, what then? Muslim nation? No. Jewish? No. Hindu? No. Secular? Check that quarter again.
Had some important business to attend to on Friday. Disappointed in the casual Friday dress code. Nothing casual about my personal business. Shame to see these guys and gals dressed like they are getting ready to play golf or lounge around. I miss the days when sharp dress was admired. Casual dress leads to a casual and nonprofessional approach to business. Clean your act up and dress like you are successful.
BYH to these old movies and TV shows, where if somebody is hit from behind with a stiff karate chop to the shoulder, they get knocked out cold. I have got to learn that move.