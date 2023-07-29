ROCKY MOUNT — Linda Lee Richardson, 61, died on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation Sunday 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.

ROCKY MOUNT — Betty Jean Baker Johnson, 82, died on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Funeral Monday at 1 p.m., at Truth Tabernacle Ministries. Viewing Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.

  