ROCKY MOUNT — Lee Edward Lucas, 85, died on Monday, June 29, 2020. Private graveside service Friday at Rest Haven Cemetery. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
ENFIELD — Ra’Kueem “Rudy” Edmonds, 25, died on Friday, June 26, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Whitakers. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Saturday at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.
ROCKY MOUNT — Edward Lee Garner Jr., 66, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Celebration of life service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
TARBORO — Juliette Paige Howard, 84, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Edgecombe Memorial Park. Visitation immediately following the service. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount.
NASHVILLE — Raymond Scott Braddy, 55, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Private service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Samuel Arnold Jr., 50, died on Monday, June 29, 2020. Graveside service Sunday at 2 p.m., at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing three hours before service at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel, Tarboro.