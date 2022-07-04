Make simplicity, moderation and kindness your priorities. Getting along with others will improve your popularity and support whatever goal you want to achieve. Look at whatever you want to pursue and weigh the pros and cons before setting your sights on reaching your expectations. A solid strategy and well-planned schedule will strengthen your chance to reach your destiny.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be subtle. Speak the truth without revealing personal feelings or information. A meaningful change will warm your heart. Focus on doing your best to make a difference. Look for innovative solutions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — An emotional situation will lead to beneficial change and financial opportunity. Personal growth, self-improvement and honing your persuasive technique will pay off. Romance is in the stars.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — An experience you have will be a blessing. Don’t shy away from change when it can bring you closer to how you want to live. Refuse to let an emotional scene cost you your reputation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pick up the pace. Timing is everything. Finishing what you start will show onlookers that you are up for any task that comes your way. Be open regarding your expectations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Uncertainty will hold you back. Gather information to find out where you stand. Knowledge is an asset when dealing with money, health or contractual matters. Ask questions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Listen, verify and keep your eye on the ball. Don’t pass along information without proper backup. Work on improving partnerships. Focus your energy on something lucrative.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep a tally of how much you spend; set a budget for entertainment. A positive change at home will lift your spirits and improve your lifestyle. Your quick wit will keep you ahead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — It’s up to you to make things happen. Concentrate on your home, educational pursuits and expanding your interests. Adding new skills to your repertoire will give you a boost.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A friend, relative or peer will misinterpret your words. Be a good listener, and refrain from offering information about your personal life, beliefs or long-term goals. Evaluate a joint venture.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Look inward and plan to make personal changes that will revitalize you spiritually, mentally and physically. Welcome a challenge. Use your wit and charm to show off your skills. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Inconsistency is the enemy. Look over your options, and choose to step forward instead of standing still. A friend or relative will offer a different perspective that gives you insight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Rethink your strategy before bringing up a sensitive issue with someone close to you. You’ll gain ground if you use charm, integrity and a passionate plea for assistance.