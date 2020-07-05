ROCKY MOUNT — Martha Inez Davis Stith, 89, died on Monday, June 29, 2020. Private graveside service Tuesday, at Gardens of Gethsemane. Visitation Monday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Hunter-Odom Funeral Home.
