WHITAKERS — Delois Taylor Garrett, 61, died on Monday, June 28, 2021. Celebration of life service Thursday at noon, at Jerusalem Baptist Church. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.

PATERSON, N.J. — Terry Earl Powell, 52, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Celebration of life service Friday at 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church, Enfield. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.

ROCKY MOUNT — Guion “Coach” Davis Jr., 92, died on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.