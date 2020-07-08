July 8 Deaths Jul 8, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKY MOUNT — Horace Jerome Hinton, 48, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Funeral Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Viewing one hour prior to service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Vision 2020 Her Magazine March 2020 Her Magazine Bridal 2020 Greenville Magazine Spring 2020 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images Articles208633 TRAVIS GILLISFrancesca "Fran" HeflinREFLECTOR ALL-AREA: J.H. Rose coach James RankinsJeremy ScottJohn West, Jr.Mark SmithPitt County COVID deaths rise to nineREFLECTOR ALL-AREA: Full basketball teamsRosemond TiptonCity weighing names for new riverfront park Images