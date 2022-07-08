Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Tonight
ROCKY MOUNT — Gilbert Lee “Collard Man” Hill, 63, died on Friday, July 1, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Hunter-Odom Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Dennis Ray Smith, 64, died on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 3 p.m., at Greater New Testament Holy Church, Sharpsburg. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. COVID protocols will be observed.
WHITAKERS — Rosa Ruth “TuTu” Tucker Cherry, 95, died on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Funeral at Zion Cross Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. COVID protocols will be observed.
ENFIELD — George Thomas Hedgepeth, 89, died on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Funeral today at 1 p.m., at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.