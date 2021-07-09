BYH to Coach Godwin and the ECU baseball program for their support of the North State 11U Greenville Little League All Stars. It is great to see a program support the community like they do. I hope ECU knows the absolute gem they have in this man.
No BYH to those so-called patriots who waved the American flag on the Fourth but also cheered on the traitors who beat cops with metal flagpoles on Jan. 6.
BYH to those who fail to understand the 1st Amendment. Americans have a largely unfettered right to express ourselves as we wish. However, that does not mean a person avoids consequences for his comments. It is nonsense to think otherwise.
BTHs. The new bathrooms at Town Common are great but inadequate for the crowd watching fireworks. Some thought portable toilets would be a good idea.
BOHs for continuing to fail to make sure the all of our public bus stops are in safe locations and accessible to those with disabilities. Shame on us for accepting substandard practices from the so-called GREAT bus lines
I think we handled things quite well over the July 4th long holiday weekend. I mean all the rich folk were at the beach and the entitled left it up to the rest of us to run the city over the weekend. And we made it! Of course not as well as if the rich folk had been here but we managed. The common man is obviously OK on his own for a short period.
BYH to God, Allah, Jesus, Mohamed, Maniilaq, Tirthankara, and all you other gods and prophets out there who claim to be all-knowing and powerful. A little help here, please? Would it be too much to ask you to get off your fluffy duffs and cure us of our stupidity and evil? You’re losing ground here. People are giving up faith. What’s it like to be asleep at the wheel for two thousand years?
BMH. In my 75 years, I have never seen so many for-hire signs and so many people, who appear healthy, walking around.
I read about the spitting cobra loose in Raleigh. I am on one of those neighborhood chat groups, and all we get are posts about lost dogs and cats. Seems like every day someone loses one or the other. Why can’t these intelligent people control their pets? If I wanted a pet I would buy a cobra. Everyone would look for it if it got loose!
I’m not too good with these self-checkout machines. If I fail to scan an item or two is it jail time? I’d rather face the charges than try to run if they catch me. I got a bad Achilles ankle and don’t run well at all. I’m older so can I use the old-man excuse. “I’m sorry. I get so confused. Are you my wife? Are you coming home? I don’t want another scan!”
