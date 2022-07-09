Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Sunday in the Park
{div}Hank, Pattie & The Current will perform from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Food and drinks are available for sale. Pets are permitted. The inclement weather hotline is 758-7246 or check facebook.com/sundayintheparkcog.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St., is open 3-5 p.m. on Sunday in the Cox-Ange House. The museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St.
Food distributions
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday with boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.
Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.
Caregiver Depot Station Rotation, a support program for caregivers, 10-11 a.m. July 11
Beginner Quilting, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays, July 13-27. Cost is $40.
Book signing
Local author Lydia F. Best will sign copies of her book, “Winning Up: Managing Diabetes and Other Dis-Eased States,” from 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Half the proceeds from book sales will be donated to Meals on Wheels.
Tea Party
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity, will speak.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its July Business After Hours member networking event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Advantage Therapy Solutions, 212 E. Arlington Blvd. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/july-business-after-hours-advantage-therapy-solutions/.
Ayden Chamber
The Ayden Chamber of Commerce will hold its first monthly Chamber Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the town Operation Center, 4061 East Ave.
‘Clue’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Clue,” at 7:30 p.m. July 14-16 and July 21-23, with matinees at 2 p.m. July 16-17 and July 23. General admission tickets are $20, $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or call 1-888-622-3868.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., is 7-10 p.m. Thursday. Music by DJ Justin Rouse and hosted by Juliette Sykes and Jim and Jane Batement. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.