ROCKY MOUNT — Dorothy Lee “Dot” Ricks, 74, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Private funeral service Thursday at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Terry Lee Griffin, 65, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Memorial service Saturday at 2 p.m., at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
TARBORO — Frank Hales Jr., 68, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
TARBORO — Julia Bullock-Harris, 76, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Eastlawn Memorial Garden. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Friday at Hemby-Willoughby.
TARBORO — Winifred Sherman, 86, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
NASHVILLE — Thelma Vick Harrell, 89, died on Friday, July 3, 2020. Funeral Friday at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Visitation 12:30-1:45 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.