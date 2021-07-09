This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**ELSA MOVING AWAY FROM NORTH CAROLINA APPROACHING CHESAPEAKE BAY**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Beaufort,
Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene, Inland Onslow,
Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Northern Craven, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern
Craven, and West Carteret
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hatteras Island,
Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke
Island, Tyrrell, and Washington
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 170 miles north-northwest of Buxton NC or about 200 miles
north of Morehead City NC
- 37.6N 76.5W
- Storm Intensity 50 mph
- Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 25 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Storm Elsa will continue to lift northeast across Virginia
tonight with strong, gusty winds persisting across the Eastern North
Carolina coast.
Wind gusts to tropical storm force or greater could lead to some
downed trees and isolated power outages. The threat for heavy rainfall
and isolated tornadoes has mostly ended.
Minor storm surge flooding up to 2 feet above ground will be possible
tonight along sound-side locations of the Outer Banks, mainly north of
Cape Hatteras.
Dangerous marine conditions are also expected, with strong winds and
seas building to 6 to 10 feet creating treacherous conditions for
mariners. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip currents will
also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across
coastal Eastern North Carolina. Remain well sheltered from hazardous
wind having additional limited impacts. If realized,
these impacts include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are
shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* SURGE:
Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across
sound-side Outer Banks north of Cape Hatteras. Remain well away from
locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts. If realized,
these impacts include:
- Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along
immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas
farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore.
- Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread
with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where
surge water covers the road.
- Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly
in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents.
- Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks,
and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings.
Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is
anticipated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for
updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a
battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy.
Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose
power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and
check-ins.
If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch
or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic
rise in water levels.
If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the
safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 5 AM, or sooner if
conditions warrant.