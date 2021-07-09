ROCKY MOUNT — Rosa Norfleet, 64, died on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Funeral Friday at 2 p.m., at Rise Church, Rocky Mount. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.

ENFIELD — Terry “Pete” Whitaker, 62, died on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2:30 p.m., at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Visitation Friday, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.