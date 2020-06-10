ROCKY MOUNT — Leonard Calvert St. John, 93, died on Friday, June 5, 2020. Funeral Thursday at noon, at H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
