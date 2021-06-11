MACCLESFIELD — Arlene Whaley Howard, 53, died on June 2, 2021. Memorial service Saturday at 3 p.m., at Word of Life International Church, Tarboro. Visitation immediately following the service. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
