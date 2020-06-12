ENFIELD — Mary Wade, 64, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Celebration of Life service Saturday at 11 a.m., at Smith Chapel Church. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
MACCLESFIELD — Stephanie Renee Carroll Finn, 35, died on Monday, June 8, 2020. Memorial service Saturday at 2 p.m., at Life Changing Christian Outreach, Rocky Mount. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
ROCKY MOUNT — Richard Griffin, 49, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Graveside services Saturday at 11 a.m., at Griffin Family Cemetery. Visitation following the service. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
ROCKY MOUNT — Sarah Kornegay, 78, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at noon, at Impact Pointe. Visitation 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the service at H.D. Pope Funeral Home.