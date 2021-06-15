Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Teen Science Cafes
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave., will host a Teen Science Cafe at 5:30 p.m. today. The free, outdoor events gives middle school and high school students a chance to talk with experts about ideas in science and technology. Programs are free, but seating is limited and registration is required. Visit atimeforscience.org or call 364-2862.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon today. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Town Hall
State Rep. Brian Farkas will hold his second quarterly virtual Town Hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday. He will give updates on his activity in the House of Representatives and welcomes all Pitt County residents’ comments and questions. Register for the event at bit.ly/3zc8QR7 or by calling 919-733-5757.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will be holding a drive-through food box giveaway on 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday. Call 252 -975-6944 for information.
Organ recitals
The East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation is hosting the 2021 Summer Organ Recital Series celebrating the 15th anniversary of the installation of The Perkins and Wells Memorial Organ, C.B. Fisk Opus 126, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 30. Attendance will be limited to 75, and masks are required. Livestream is available. Visit www.opus126.com for a schedule and to register.
Bingo is back
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo will be held Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25 at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The open-air market features an array of goods and hand-crafted items, along with music, food and beer. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs and cats. Some animals may need a home for several days; others may need several months of care. Visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Greenville Grooves
The Greenville Grooves Music Festival and Juneteenth Celebration featuring Carroll Dashiell will be held 6-9 p.m. on June 18 at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common, 100 E. First St.
Youth vaccinations
Vidant Health is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 12-15 at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Appointments can be made by calling 252-847-8000. A legal guardian must be present.