ROCKY MOUNT — Qua’najee Zae-won Gorham, 20, died on June 8, 2021. Funeral Friday at 2 p.m., at Truth Tabernacle Ministries. Visitation today from 3-6 p.m. at Truth Tabernacle Ministries. Arrangements by Serenity Memorial Funeral Home.
TARBORO — Wayne Wendell Jenkins, 66, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at the funeral home. Viewing Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. It is mandatory that you wear a mask and perform social distancing.