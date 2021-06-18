ROCKY MOUNT — Joseph “Kent” Whitaker, 67, died on June 4, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
RICHMOND — Antonio Farmer, 38, died on June 12, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at the funeral home. Visitation Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ROCKY MOUNT — Kimberly Ann Ricks, 50, died on Friday, June 11, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Viewing 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.