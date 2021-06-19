ROCKY MOUNT — Gloria Ann Johnson, 49, died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Funeral Monday at noon, at Morning Star Church of Christ. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Rocky Mount Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
