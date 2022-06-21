June 21 Deaths Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKY MOUNT — Robert “Bob” Earl Dew, 78, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Funeral Thursday at 11 a.m., at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector