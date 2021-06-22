ROCKY MOUNT — Carl Victor Brake, 90, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Funeral Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church. Visitation 11 a.m. prior to service. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Gilbert: Godwin is important to Pirates, community
- Driver in wreck that killed teens in Pitt County driving 75 mph, report said
- Duplin County woman scores $200,000 lottery prize
- 215705 WILLIAM CRISP
- Bill to ban ‘Carolina Squat’ before N.C. Senate
- Timothy Shane McInerney
- Greenville police still investigating Saturday shooting by bail bondsman
- Conley survives Asheboro, advances to 3rd round of 3A playoffs
- Williamston woman charged in child abuse case
- W.W. Griffin Farm highlighted in ENCL