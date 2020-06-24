Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
G-Circle Market
The Leroy James’ G-Circle Market will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 203 Government Circle between the Pitt County Health Department and Human Services Center. The farmer’s market will be hosted weekly through September by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center to provide local produce and food north of the Tar River. The market accepts EBT/SNAP, WID, debit/credit, cash. Call 902-1709.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is 5-8 p.m. today at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans Streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. Vendor applications are still open. For more information visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be held 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, July 1-Aug. 5. Call Tamyra at 974-1847 or Brandie at 974-1854 to register.
A Community Shred Event will be held 10 a.m. to noon on June 29. Five boxes or bags maximum per person. No three-ring binders. Residential customers only.
A trip to Savannah, Ga., is set for Oct. 15-17. Eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House and Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room, tour Savannah, Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island, watch a show at the Historic Savannah Theater.
A blood drive will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 9. COVID-19 antibody testing will be offered with every donation. Additionally a $10 donation will be made to Meals on Wheels for every donation.
The Pitt County Council on Aging is seeking Greenville homeowners, age 55 and older, who are at risk for falls, are fearful of falling, or who have fallen. The goal is to facilitate suitable living environments to enable adults to live safer and more independently in their current home.
Drive-through testing
A COVID-19 drive-through testing site is now open 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Walmart parking lot at 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no cost to the individual.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., has resume limited operations at the main library and all branch locations except Bethel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Bethel will offer curbside pickup 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesdays. Libraries will be open for grab and go service: dropping off, searching and checking out materials. There will be a limit of 10 patrons at one time at the main library and four at branch libraries. Patrons must be 12 years old or older to enter. No public computer access and no meeting room use. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service will continue at Carver, East, Winterville and Bethel. Curbside service at the Main Library will be suspended. Visit www.sheppardlibrary.org/home for more information.