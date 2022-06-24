NASHVILLE — Mildred Alston Ricks, 81, died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Funeral Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 1 p.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. Visitation Tuesday, noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount, N.C.
BATTLEBORO — Chun Odom, 51, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 4 p.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
ROCKY MOUNT — Michael A. Silver, 37, died on Friday, June 17, 2022. Funeral Friday at 11 a.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
ROCKY MOUNT — Arthur L. Greene, 75, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at East End Baptist Church, Rocky Mount. Visitation Saturday noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
ROCKY MOUNT — Timmy Lee Jenkins Sr., 54, died on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Funeral Friday at 3 p.m., at East End Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation Friday 2-3 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Matthews Family Mortuary.
SHARPSBURG — Elsie Mae Gray, 90, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Matthews Family Mortuary. Visitation Saturday 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Arrangements by Matthews Family Mortuary.
ROCKY MOUNT — Nicole Sherice Barnes, 43, died on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Arrangements by Matthews Family Mortuary.
ROCKY MOUNT — Lee Verne Phillips, 66, died on Thursday, June 22, 2022. Graveside service Saturday at 11 a.m., at Gardens of Gethsemane. Visitation Friday, 5-7 p.m. at H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Marvin Dennis Hedgepeth, 71, died on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 3 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation Sunday 1-2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
ENFIELD — Rosa Lee Bell Lawrence, 73, died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Ray of Hope Christian Center, Whitakers. Visitation one hour prior to the service. COVID protocols will be observed. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ROCKY MOUNT — Oliver “OJ” Howard Jr., 58, died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Greater New Testament Holy Church, Sharpsburg. Viewing one hour prior to the service. COVID protocols will be observed. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.