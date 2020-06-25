PRINCEVILLE — William “Jack” Lee Hinton, 73, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Funeral Friday at 1:30 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel, Tarboro. Viewing Friday, noon to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Lisa Surrell Bridgers, 55, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Conetoe Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.
BURLINGTON — Timmie Ward, 61, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Memorial service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel, Fountain.