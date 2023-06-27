BATTLEBORO — Kirby Wayne Randall, 72, died on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Funeral Tuesday at 2 p.m., at the chapel of the funeral home. Visitation noon to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service in the atrium. Arrangements by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Neuse and Bay Rivers... Pamlico Sound... Pamlico and Pungo Rivers... * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 108 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 nm north of The Vicinity Of Trent River to 14 nm northeast of The Vicinity Of Highway 24-17 Bridge, moving southeast at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots and large hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Large hail could result in structural damage. * Locations impacted include... The Vicinity Of Slocum Creek, The Vicinity Of Clubfoot Creek, Oriental, Mid Point Of Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach Ferry Terminal, The Mouth Of The Neuse River, The Vicinity Of Adams Creek, The Vicinity Of Trent River, Hobucken, The Vicinity Of Cedar Island, The Vicinity Of Hancock Creek, Harkers Island, The Vicinity Of South River, The Vicinity Of Davis and Cedar Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots, large hail, high waves, dangerous lightning, and heavy rain are possible with these storms. && HAIL...>.75IN; WIND...49KTS
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 398 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Pamlico and Pungo Rivers... * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1247 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 nm northwest of Bath to 12 nm southwest of Blounts Bay, moving east at 40 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots and large hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Large hail could result in structural damage. * Locations impacted include... The Vicinity Of Slades Creek, The Vicinity Of Belhaven, Crabtree Bay, Bath, The Vicinity Of Bath Creek, Mid Point Of South Creek and The Vicinity Of Pamlico Beach. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots, large hail, high waves, dangerous lightning, and heavy rain are possible with these storms. && HAIL...>.75IN; WIND...49KTS
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 398 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA BEAUFORT CARTERET CRAVEN DARE DUPLIN GREENE HYDE JONES LENOIR MARTIN ONSLOW PAMLICO PITT TYRRELL WASHINGTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, ATLANTIC BEACH, EMERALD ISLE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO, BEAUFORT, BELHAVEN, BETHEL, BEULAVILLE, BUXTON, CHOCOWINITY, COLUMBIA, COVE CITY, CRESWELL, ENGELHARD, FAIRFIELD, FAISON, FARMVILLE, GREENVILLE, GRIFTON, GRIMESLAND, GUM NECK, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON, JACKSONVILLE, JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, KITTY HAWK, LA GRANGE, MANTEO, MAYSVILLE, MOREHEAD CITY, NAGS HEAD, NEW BERN, NEWPORT, NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, OCRACOKE, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL, PLYMOUTH, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, RODANTHE, ROPER, SCRANTON, SNOW HILL, STUMPY POINT, SWANQUARTER, SWANSBORO, TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW, WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.
