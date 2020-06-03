SCOTLAND NECK — Doshie T. Williams, 85, died on Monday, May 29, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Mutts-Willoughby Funeral Home. Viewing Friday, 2-5 p.m., at the funeral home.
