BYH county leaders. Removing the Confederate monument from the Pitt County courthouse is long overdue. Court is a place where equal justice for all is the rule. That monument harkens to a time of Jim Crow and is a continuing reminder of the American stain of slavery and its continuing legacy. Do the right thing and remove the monument. Start the healing.
Bless your heart, Gov. Cooper, keep sticking to your principles. Our health is more important than a political convention.
BYH Commissioner Coulson. The Pitt County Commissioners voted to require county employees to wear face coverings when conducting public business. It is a sign of respect that you are trying to protect your fellow citizens. On Tuesday night, did you leave your mask in the car?
BYH to whomever backed into the left front end of my 2017 white Ford Explorer and left the scene, you are a lowdown scoundrel. Bad karma will haunt you. I pray you will come forward to redeem yourself.
BYH to yesterday’s wonderful poem about the Republican Convention. I would change one thing: Thousands will get sick, not hundreds — delegates, convention center staff, servers at restaurants and then the families of delegates as they return home. All this for Trump to show off in front of a crowd, without a mask, of course.
To you that feels that judgement is being rushed on the ex-officer in the George Floyd murder, you are obviously blind. What more needs to be done or seen? A total investigation is said to be underway. If those findings are contrary to what is obvious on the videos, it will be just another day in America. One that fuels riots and chaos. Bless Your Heart.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is a trap so they could put a tracking chip in your body,” they tweet furiously from the tracking device they willingly carry around in their pocket all the time. Bless their hearts.
BYH, if you made a movie that was eight hours long, nobody would watch because it was too long. But if you took that same movie and broke it up into eight hourlong episodes, people would watch it straight through.
BYH, I thought the dystopian collapse of society would have a better soundtrack.
BYH to Commissioners Ward, McLawhorn, Floyd, Huggins, Perkins-Williams, Nunnally, and Commissioner Albright. How dare you mandate county employees to wear a face mask for eight hours. I’d love to see you wear a face mask for eight hours a day. You all have lost my support. Good luck being re-elected, SMH.
The lottery is a tax on those who are bad at math.
Peaceful protests are great. What’s even better is showing up to vote in November.
