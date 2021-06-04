TARBORO — James Cordell Pettaway, 76, died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Private funeral Saturday at noon, at the funeral home. Viewing 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home. It is mandatory that you wear a mask and perform social distancing.
ROCKY MOUNT — Anthony Tony Battle, 67, died on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Private funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing 1-2 p.m. on Saturday. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home. It is mandatory that you wear a mask and perform social distancing.
PRINCEVILLE — Wayne Douglas Draughn Sr., 66, died on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Private funeral Tuesday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Viewing Monday from 5-7 p.m. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home. It is mandatory that you wear a mask and perform social distancing.
TARBORO — Betty Killebrew Dickens, 80, died on Monday, May 31, 2021. Graveside service Sunday at 3 p.m., at Dancy Memorial Cemetery. Viewing Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home. It is mandatory that you wear a mask and perform social distancing.
PRINCEVILLE — Helen Cofield Glass, 80, died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Private funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home. It is mandatory that you wear a mask and perform social distancing.
ROCKY MOUNT — Brenda Mayo Stokes, 63, died on Monday, May 31, 2021. Celebration of life Sunday at 2 p.m., at Greater New Testament Holy Church, Sharpsburg. Visitation one hour prior to services, at the church. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations Inc.
ENFIELD — George McCoy Whitehead Sr., 84, died. Graveside service Saturday, at Whitehead Family Cemetery. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.