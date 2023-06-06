June 6 Deaths Jun 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKY MOUNT — Robert “Diggs” Wimberly III, 61, died on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. A special gathering will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m., at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 Carolina Brew Scene - Summer 2023 Eastern Living - May 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Poll Do you support funding tuition to private and religious schools with public funds? You voted: Completely Mostly Mostly not Not at all Vote View Results Back