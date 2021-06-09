I would like to thank the gentleman who turned in my wallet at the Winterville Food Lion. I sincerely appreciate his honesty. Thank you.
BTH, both Washington State and Arizona are handing out one pre-rolled marijuana joint as an incentive to get the COVID vaccine to people 21 or older. Not to be blunt about it.
Speed kills. BYH to all of those drivers who cannot seem to ever slow down and obey the maximum speed limits on all of our roads.
BYH! The “tiff” among people about what the Bible says about this and that is getting old. I can tell you this: The 10 Commandments say thou shalt not commit adultery and thou shall not steal, yet people still support Trump. Now where’s the problem?
Since we tend to pay for safer roads in the blood of innocents, maybe it is time for NCDOT to reduce the speed on U.S. 264 to safer limits and for law enforcement to start enforcing the speed limits we have. No BYH to the majority of drivers who treat our shared roads as raceways.
I am definitely not one of the “woke” community as I love being contrary and upsetting people. Someone has to carry the banner against these “woke” folks. Take pleasure in rattlin’ the “woke” cage. Stand tall for obstinance. Be obtuse. Embrace single-mindedness. Don’t allow yourself to be swayed by socialist “woke” propaganda. Keep eating red meat when you can afford it. Denounce marijuana and keep smoking real cigarettes. Live free. Observe the speed limit.
BYH to conservatives. They say they are for smaller government but supported one-party Republican rule, adding a Homeland Security Department and the ridiculous Space Force. You do know that is expanding government, right? They say they want government out of our lives. Tell that to a woman’s womb. And how their heads would have exploded if Obama said he could grope a woman. Republicanism is hypocrisy.
BYH, well Democrats you were warned. So how do you like it now that your wallet is getting emptier? Higher prices, climbing inflation, and higher taxes coming with no end in sight. Don’t complain when it is empty as you can count on Biden giving you more free money to keep you voting for the free stuff. Socialism will rule, and Bernie Sanders will rejoice. The government will control your life, but you know that.
BYH to UPS and Fed Ex, who are happy to leave a package out in a downpour but refuse to even ring the doorbell.
BYH, Daily Reflector, for the hefty chuckle you allowed me on reading “2021 Top Gradates,” which was front-and-center of the Local section on the Saturday-Monday edition. I’m guessing the proofer wasn’t one.
