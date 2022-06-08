June 8 Deaths Jun 8, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKY MOUNT — Lucille Holmes Winders, 94, died on Monday, June 6, 2022. Funeral Thursday at 3 p.m., at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector