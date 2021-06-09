SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Stella Spivey Johnson, 78, died on Friday, June 4, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Rocky Mount Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Tuesday was 14.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 12.2 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&
