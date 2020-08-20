I have always enjoyed mowing grass on a riding mower. Just don’t hand me one of those push jobs. Heck, I grew up pushing one of those reel mowers that the only engine was one’s own legs and arms. What a great day it was when I had my first riding mower.
Over the years, I’ve had quite a few. I’ve gone from brown mowers to red to yellow ones. All have served me well during the process. Some have been more aggravating than others. Some haven’t been worth the price I paid and some were actually better than I’d ever hoped.
Mowing grass is generally a peaceful experience if the belts stay on and don’t create any undue issues. It gives a man time to think about what is going on in the world — and time to think about God, too.
Heck fire, most recently I have wondered how any of us are going to get into Heaven. I mean, with all this division we’ve got in the United States, I’m wondering if any of us will enter the Pearly Gates. We’d better love and let live folks. We better forget political parties and start treating anyone within our reach with love and kindness. That’s just a sample of my thoughts when I’m on a mower. Sometimes they are deeper than that, especially as it related to God and Heaven.
I decided to get a new mower a few months ago. I talked to friends and family to get advice. I researched incessantly on the internet and read numerous reviews. I finally settled for a Grasshopper mower from Snow Tractor Company. I looked at a new mower but Ken Snow suggested selling me a used mower with about 300 hours on it and two years old. In fact, he’d just traded for it. I took him up on the offer.
I have always wanted a zero-turn mower but I steered clear of them because of the price. Yep, they are more expensive than the tractor mowers I have been so used to buying. The first day I got the mower I was amazed at how easy the ride was and how the engine really never got into a strain. It wasn’t long before I was duly impressed with the Grasshopper. Oh, it is really a grassing cutting machine.
On this mower I don’t have time to think too much before my job is done. However, just the other day I was thinking about the ex-FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, who is set to plead guilty for doctoring a document that was used by the FISA court to continue surveillance on the Donald Trump campaign. I’m driving along thinking that Clinesmith has really got himself into a mudhole and may wind up implicating others in the Democrat-induced Russian hoax and spying scandal.
Oops, the back wheel of the Grasshopper slid ever so slightly into the mud created by recent rains. That little slip gave me reason to hope that Clinesmith and others in the probe may very well, for once, be held accountable. In fact, the rule of law demands it!
One thing I have learned about the Grasshopper mower, however, is the controls are fairly touchy. In other words, a slight movement of either of the zero turn arms will made the mower react to the left or right. It certainly lives up to its “zero-turn” radius and can turn in a heartbeat.
Heartbeat? Kamala Harris the Democrat VP candidate now came to mind. There is a lot being made about her race, her past and the past of her relatives.
Quite frankly, I’m not concerned about her past, her race or her ancestors. All of us have a past. None of us are perfect.
What I am more concerned about is her party’s stand on abortion and other far-left issues that threaten the very fabric of our society.
In 2017, per Guttmacher.org, there were 862,000 abortions in the United States. Folks, that’s worse than COVID-19. How can we purposefully snuff out 862,000 heartbeats in a country that is supposed to be civilized, without any regrets? We should be saving those lives, not killing them. We need a zero-turn on this issue.
I love the Grasshopper so much that a few days back I called Ken Snow and thanked him for selling me the mower. I let him know I was pleased with it and its performance. One remark I made to Snow amused him, “I love this mower so much I sit on it and wait for the grass to grow!” It’s true. I want to mow grass with it every day. … But I can’t. The grass won’t grow fast enough.
What I can do, and others can as well, is when election time rolls around in November, don’t let the grass grow under your feet — or your mower for that matter — get out and cast a ballot for the folks you believe care enough about our country and state to do what is right by us.
In the meantime, I will to be sitting on my mower waiting for the grass to grown — and for the day to come so I can cast my ballot.