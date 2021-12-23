Kanye Roberts never seems to have a problem too big to conquer.
And yet there is never a frightened or overly concerned look on his face.
His family life has not been idealistic to say the least, and circumstances outside his control have brought more hardship.
Yet the Wallace-Rose Hill senior has made the most of his opportunities. First in the classroom. Next on the practice field. And finally on Friday nights, where this fall no one could stop him.
No one, even in a state championship game that saw Shelby stack up 55 points against the Bulldogs.
Roberts scored five times, including first to give WRH a lead. Later to keep the ‘Dawgs in the game.
The Golden Lions, however, were less intimidating than a hurricane, which forced Roberts’ family, which includes several siblings and relatives, out of their house.
In short, Roberts needed to use his mind and body to make a better life for himself.
He had a solid role model four years older than him, brother Kameron Donaldson, who was Duplin’s Elite Defensive Player of the Year his senior season. Donaldson is a senior at N.C. A&T and thinking about graduate school.
Other possible role models went in opposite directions and were limited to saying, “Do what I say, not what I did.”
Roberts followed in his brother’s footsteps, yet did so his own way, with a running style unlike any seen
in a tradition-rich running-back school. “Wallace-Rose Hill always has running backs,” locals preach.
None like Roberts, the state’s leading rusher and touchdown maker, who last week made it official by signing a letter-of-intent to play at Appalachian State.
“He’s such a caring, humble, amazing young man who sees light in darkness,” said WRH five-year coach Kevin Motsinger, who got into Kanye’s world via Kameron.
“When your older brother tells you it’s OK to trust someone, it’s easy to let them in. My relationship with KD (Donaldson) when his grandmother passed told me everything I needed to know about him.”
‘The kid can
handle himself’
Motsinger is wise enough to know that until you show a kid you care, he won’t ever listen to an outpouring of orders, assignments, workouts or things in the academic world.
Yet he had the guts to put Roberts on the field as a freshman where he was an equal to his older teammates. But could he survive? Would a powerful hit knock him into another world, one where the physical pain from football is nonexistent?
Motsinger and WRH found out early that a tough kid was breaking through.
“No one blocks Amaru Herring,” the coach said of the East Duplin grad who was Duplin’s Elite Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 who signed to play with Georgia Southern. “I put Kanye out there expecting him to get killed or badly hurt or something bad. Instead, I look up and he’s helping Amaru up after knocking him over.
“That’s when and how early I knew we had someone special.”
Roberts had things in common with WRH great Javonte Williams, but was not a carbon copy. He had a bit of Johnnie Glaspie in him on game days, but none of his off-the-field woes.
“First off, Kanye took care of his grades,” Motsinger said. “Next, he got into the weight room and worked his butt off. Then his special talent started to come.”
Roberts ran for 1,382 yards as a freshman and scored 19 times. OK, those are numbers seniors would cherish the rest of their lives.
Then came a 1,558-yard campaign that eliminated any talk of a sophomore jinx and his “unstoppability” began to blossom.
Pandemic problems
Yet it all could have gone by the wayside during the Covid-19 season in which an ankle sprain kept him off the field for three games. Still, he ran for 867 yards and 10 scores in eight games. Yet he was never his true self that season.
Would he ever be?
Roberts answered that immediately as he ran for 218 yards and two scores against 4A North Myrtle Beach, which thought they could tackle him in the open. Well, until he returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Two-hundred-yard games became the standard from that point. East Duplin ended his streak in the third round of the playoffs, but WRH and Kanye got what it wanted: a win and a chance to run to the state final.
Roberts followed with 275 yards against Northeastern and a career-high 255 against Princeton in the East Region final.
History started to come into play midway through the season when Roberts became Duplin County’s all-time career leader in rushing.
That in itself is a high honor. Yet Roberts kept the applause coming with one superb performance after another.
He broke tackles like Williams.
He ran to daylight like Glaspie.
And Motsinger and offensive coordinator Adam Scronce fed the powerful race horse. They literally told teams: “Kanye is running the ball. Now stop him. And when he’s a decoy, you’re going to have to tackle fullback Antwon Montgomery or speedster Kaymond Farrior.” The latter, by the way, was the Duplin’s Elite Offensive Player of the Year in that shortened spring season
“Kanye is a warrior, a special athlete because of his heart and his power,” Motsinger said. “I’ve never seen a player run with that kind of torque. We had to get him special spiked shoes because he runs so low to the ground,
Charting a record-breaker
Now for a lot of chatter about Roberts’ legacy – by the numbers.
But hold on to your hat, his’ accolades have gone nationwide and he’s dragged along more than defenders. He’s helped put WRH on the map for its vaunted Wing-T production.
But first, a look at what the 5-foot-11, 190-pound stud on wheels accomplished this season, according to the National Federation of High Schools, the organizing body for public-school prep sports in the U.S.
Roberts is:
- Fifth all-time in total TD in a season (65)
- Eighth all-tine in points (396)
- Seventeenth all-time in yards for a season (3,511)
- Second all-time in 100-yard games (15)
- Seventy-first all-time in career rushing yards (7,318)
- Third all-time in yards per carry for a game (28.6 vs South Lenoir)
Now for a look at his state records, as per the NCHSAA’s books.
Roberts is:
- Second all-time for points in a season and TDs per game (4.0 average)
- Third in career points (730)
- Third in both rushing TDs and yards in a season
- Fifth in career rushing TDs (104) and total TDs in a season
- Ninth in rushing yards in a career
- Fourth in points in a game (48 vs. Kinston)
- Second in rushing yards in a season
Bulldogs follow
Roberts’ lead
Because of Roberts, WRH has garnered a bit of fame itself.
The Bulldogs have the following records nationwide:
- Third in rushing TDs for a season (69)
- Third in total TDs for a season (116)
- Fifth in rushing yards for a season (7,074)
- Seventh in total yards for a season (7,800)
- Fourth in TDs per game in a season (6.02)
WRH has four other top-10 marks and the following state standards:
- First in rushing yards for a season (7,074)
Third in TDs for a season (116)
- Fourth in points in a season (808)
Roberts’ line did its job, but each player on this team would clearly point out that the senior RB broke tackles, split defenders, and dragged defenders, outran them of left them in his dust. His speed while wearing the tools of his trade were unmatched at any level this season.
He would have done the same in the 3A or 4A classifications as he did against 2A teams with college recruits.
What it’s really
all about
He’s a good fit for App State, which by the way has two former ED players on its roster – Dorian Pickett and Jordan Mitchell, both seniors on the Panthers’ 2017 state 2A finalist.
Yet not every athlete is a Javonte Williams, who came from the same class as Pickett and Mitchell, went on to play at UNC and left his junior year to be drafted by the Broncos, where he is a starter with several 100-yard rushing games.
“I really believe Kanye has the potential to play on Sundays,” Motsinger said.
Yet if he does not, he’s likely to get a good education and get a taste of college football at the Division I level.
But players such as James Kenan’s Ken Avent III have also lived the dream. Avent was the starting QB at Division 2 Catawba for the past two seasons, his final year as a graduate working on an advanced degree.
So in a way, he did it all. All anyone could ask for is a sound education. Whatever happens on the football field is a bonus.
Reality is that not many players make it to either college ball or the pros.
There are about 1,093,234 high school football players in the United States, and 6.5 percent of those high school players (71,060) will play in college.
The drop-off from college to the pros is even more dramatic. Only 1.2 per4cent of college-level players will get drafted into the NFL.
So WRH, JK and ED have been fortunate to have football players break into the limelight.
No one chased the sun and challenged the opposition better than Roberts in 2021.
His records seem unbreakable from his new home atop the scenic Blue Ridge mountains.
Yet someone, some day will come along and top them.
Right now, Roberts’ future is, indeed, brighter than a Christmas tree by Currier and Ives.
The Mountaineers have a string of bowl appearances and are considered a threat to any power they face.
