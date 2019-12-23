Library programs
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., and its branches will be closed Tuesday-Thursday for the Christmas holiday. The library will close at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and will be closed Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday. Visit sheppardlibrary.org or call 329-4581.
A Winter Reading Program for ages 3-12 and 13-18 continues through-March 13. Participants will receive a free book in exchange for meeting their reading goal.
Children’s story hours will resume in January.
Farmville library
Farmville Public Library, temporarily located at 3733 N. Main St., will host the following. Call 753-3355.
“Crafternoon,” 2 p.m. Dec. 31.
Regular story times will resume the week of Jan. 6.
First day hikes
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host a first day hike at 9 a.m. Jan. 1. Start the year off on the right foot on a hike with Nature Center Staff through the park. Free. Call 329-4560.
Goose Creek State Park, 2190 Camp Leach Road, Washington, N.C., will host a first day hike at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1. Start off the new year with a hike along the Pamlico River while looking for waterfowl and other wildlife along the way. Dress for the weather and meet in the last parking lot on the main park road. Call 923-2191 or visit www.ncparks.gov/Visit/parks/gocr/main.php.
Emerge classes
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, 404 Evans St., will offer the following classes for children and youth beginning next month.
Young Artist Exploration, ages 3 and older (potty-trained), 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 15-Feb. 19. The class includes ceramics, sculpture, painting and drawing. Cost is $115 for members and $155 for others.
Handmade and Wheel-turned pottery class, kindergarten and older, 4:15-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 15-Feb. 19. Cost is $75 for members and $115 for others.
Art Fundamentals, kindergarten and older, 4:15-5:45 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Cost is $75 for members and $115 for others.
Call 551-6947 or visit www.emergegallery.com.
