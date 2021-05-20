HARRELLS — Hill Lanier attended the senior prom at Harrells Christian Academy and was named king of the dance.
He also closed out his high school baseball career to a standing ovation from fans and teammates.
He hopes to pick up his diploma on May 27.
But he will not be the salutatorian and college will wait for at least a semester.
Yet his story is not about missed opportunities or could-have-been, should-have-been, would-have-been chances.
The son of Dona and Denny Lanier has fought his way through four brain surgeries, the last of which has left him on target to become “Hill again.”
But “positivity” rains down on a family who tragically lost Hill’s brother Wright in December of 2010 at the age of 5. Will is two years older and his next big wish is to drive down the road.
“He inspires us in so many ways,” said Dona Lanier. “He never complains and has kept a wonderful sense of humor about everything, even about his being sick. He never says, ‘Why me?”
That lead has played out to his parents and is felt throughout HCA and the Wallace and Beulaville communities. It’s also restored Dona’s faith and generated gratitude and understanding beyond what she ever imagined.
“We choose to acknowledge our blessings and the people in our lives,” she said. “We make the most of every single day. My relationship with God was good before but I never knew what it was like to fully surrender.”
She said the community outreach during the past decade has been “Unbelievable,” from coaches to teachers to students to chat sessions with Lou Anne Johnson and Jemma Holley Imwalle, both of whom suffered the pain of losing a child. Johnson lost two at ages 2 and 17. Imwalle lost a child during her pregnancy.
“They are a strong source of support,” Dona said. “After our first death I had a relationship with God, but then found out what it was like to have him be my best friend. It was so much more than prayer and so much different than going to church, and even, in a way, than being surrounded by people of faith.
“It became so much more real.”
Dona and Denny’s God must think a lot of their inner power if the axiom of “Him not giving anyone more than they can handle” holds healing power.
The Duplin natives didn’t mix until both had graduated from college. Dona attended Wallace-Rose Hill and got her nursing degree at UNCW. Denny, an East Duplin graduate who is two years older than his wife, came back home after graduating from UNC Charlotte with a degree in electrical engineering.
They were married in 2002, following two-and-a-half years of courting.
Wright was born in August of 2003. Hill came into their lives 21 months later.
Wright’s story
Health woes began to show up for Wright when he got his first vaccinations at two months old.
“Everybody kind of thought I was crazy, over-reacting,” Dona said: “That nurse is diagnosing everyone.”
Her concerns had validity.
Wright developed liver and spleen problems by age 1 and shortly after that it was found that he had the Epstein Barr virus. But when he got his tonsils removed, everything appeared to return to normal.
“I never left his side, and we’re all just perfect from 2007 to 2009 into 2010.
Yet after a “girls getaway trip to New York City,” things took a turn for the worse.
Wright’s immune system was compromised and his kindergarten year as filled with weekly trips on Friday to New Hanover Regional to get extra antibodies he could not produce on his own.
He had two bone-marrow transplants, the second of which was on Nov. 23, 2010.
He died less than a month later.
“He was a very spirited little guy who told me and Denny to not worry because he was moving in with Jesus,” Dona said. “He said we shouldn’t be scared (about) who found a way to prepare us for his death.”
Life was all but unbearable for the Laniers.
“He and Hill never deserved any of what they have went through,” she said. “The only reason I chose to go on was because of Hill, who didn’t deserve to be without his mother all that time and his best friend, too.”
Hill’s climb
Hill has a strong immune system but developed a problem he summer before his junior year at HCA.
He had extreme headaches and would vomit often.
Dona acted swiftly and two days later doctors felt he had hydrocephalus, or water on the brain.
That started a series of visits to hospitals in Chapel Hill and at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with trips to emergency and intensive care units in the mix.
He had a shunt put on his brain to help drain the fluid that surrounded it.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and extra operations and procedures at hospitals nationwide were at a standstill.
By this point operations and biopsies had become standard fare for Hill and his family. So too were changes in his medication, including chemo therapeutics he ingested.
A trip to the beach to get away on Memorial weekend featured more than relaxation.
“Hill threw up once or twice every day and lost vision in his right eye,” his mother said. “So we started radiation every day for six weeks.”
An exploratory surgery found abnormal cells on his abdomen, and when Hill went home he took a three-hour nap when his parents could not get him to become fully awake.
He went into a seven-day comma and his parents camped out with him at the hospital, unable to leave for fear they would not be allowed back into his room. Dona’s sister Gina Farrior delivered food and clean clothing to them.
Wakeup reminder
Hill came back from his comma by sitting up in the bed and saying, ‘Pray. Prayer works,’ his mother said.
“We had read Bible verses and had boys from school, teachers, mothers and fathers of his friends and more people than I can remember call us during this time,” she said. “Hill said he heard us praying.”
He was released two days before his 17th birthday, although he could not walk.
Intense rehab got him to walk and restored some of his physical and mental functions and Hill started school for his second semester — remotely — for his senior year this past January.
Nearly two months later his intense headaches returned. He went to Cincinnati to have the shunt removed on March 15. Four days later the six-hour surgery gave him a somewhat clean bill of health.
Will made his next “life” gig, a trip to HCA’s spring prom with Savannah Wells, who got the privilege of dancing with the ‘king” of the event.
Anyone keeping score at home will have missed numerous surgeries and other health falls.
But for now, the doctors are happy with the results.
“For the first time in a while, he’s getting stable MRIs and there is no enlarged growth,” Dona said. “That’s God working through man.”
Baseball coach Winfred Johnson agrees.
“If all you need is a good positive attitude and a strong faith, Hill’s going to be just fine,” he said. “I think his brother being open about his faith really helped him.
“Hill was my starting catcher as a sophomore, easily coached and one of the smartest kids in the school.”
Inspiring others
Yet even in his physical absence, Hill’s presence was felt.
“He probably came to six or seven practices and that was so inspiring for everyone,” said Johnson, who is in the ECU Sports Hall of Fame for his baseball accolades. “How on earth can anyone complain about a sore body or that it’s raining and windy when they see that kid?”
Johnson spearheaded Hill’s one-inning field appearance on Senior Night.
“Look, not a day goes by without someone at this school talks about him,” he said. “We’ve sold more than 100 T-shirts to support him. Even though he’s not been here for the better part of two years does not mean he has not influenced our thoughts.”
Hill called his coach during a state playoff game to tell him about his latest scans.
“It’s the best results in a year and gives us hope,” Johnson said. “His last MRI results were unbelievable.”
Hill isn’t out of the woods, though, although that’s really not the standard by which he or his family lead their daily lives.
“We live every hour of every day with gratitude for all things,” said Dona, whose family attends Wallace’s First Presbyterian Church. “I knew coming to Harrells was the right decision. I know that so much more now.
“God knew the love and support and prayer we needed as part of our healing. He’s put the right people in our lives everywhere we have gone.”
College isn’t off the table for Hill. Nor are other things in life he longs to do.
“I just want as much as possible of the Will who hunts, plays sports and does things someone his age does to shine through,” Dona said.
“We’re very fortunate people.”
So too are the many folks at HCA and throughout Duplin County, who have watched this family courageous move forward as each disappointment unfolded.
Lanier strong and faith-based, indeed.