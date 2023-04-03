APTOPIX NASCAR Richmond Auto Racing

Kyle Larson celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday in Richmond, Va.

 The Associated Press

Kyle Larson spent the week watching videos of his 10-win, 2021 championship season, he said, “to remind myself that I used to be good.”

He still is. Larson pulled away on a restart with 14 laps to go and easily won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.