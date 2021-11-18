Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 45F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 45F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.