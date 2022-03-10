Goodbye winter, you were a bit too angry.
Hello spring, please continue the sunny trend.
I’ve spoken with Mother Nature and Father Time and both are in agreement: things are getting better and a lot of folks adjusted their priorities sometime after March 2020 – when the COVID-19 pandemic virus shut down the spring season for baseball and softball.
Now, after 24 months, we begin anew, praying we can continue in pursuit of our new normals, both personally and in the lives of others – everywhere.
The struggle is far too real for the Ukrainians and also to those encountering life-shattering events in our own backyards. The death- and stress-tolls of C-19 have hit everyone in the eye. After a series of hurricanes and rare tornadoes, we get a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic?
Some got Mike Tyson-like 1-2 punched or got a left hook from left field.
Others were changed by the snap via a series of intermittent jabs.
Some hit the canvas – hard.
We were all greatly affected.
C-19 is the silent midnight puncher.
While millionaires thrived, we survived.
And now the worst is over.
There. I said it.
I’ll live with pie-in-the-sky criticism.
It’s a guess as much as it is the prayer of a nation, of the world.
We move forward with wisdom and a few more “wisdom wrinkles” that cannot be hidden under a mask.
And yet what are we to do with our exquisite and en vogue collection of face masks? Perhaps these now-famous and future infamous items might best be sown into “memory blankets.”
Smile, chuckle,
laugh, let it loose
Yet as every person on this earth now knows, a bit of laughter can be as useful and turning as a moment of prayer.
OK, I’ll reveal one of my Top-10 face masks. C’mon, you know you really feel some of your masks are Hollywood unique.
Face Mask Fans gave my donkey-teethed mask a 9-of-10 rating four months into the pandemic, many saying, “It made me laugh.”
Mission accomplished, although that was never the direct intent as we did the “which-mask shuffle” before leaving the house.
Yet sometimes laughter must come in totally odd settings, such as a pandemic.
Enter comedian Russell Howard, who had a solid 10-year career on major circuits, often performing in front of 10,000 or more people.
Howard made several adjustments during the pandemic, including caring for his aging parents, his wife and their two children.
In the middle of his Netflix comedy-doc, “Russell Howard’s Home Time,” during C-19, Howard told this story, which starts serious but has two powerful punch lines.
Growing up, Howard had two younger sibling twins, brother Daniel and sister Kerry.
One day the family watched Daniel go into his first epileptic seizure, and after a few more they learned a life lesson.
Turns out Daniel would nearly always return from a seizure making funny noises, hilarious you-had-to-be-there jokes or jerking actions that evoked Jerry Lewis comedy routines.
“That’s when we all learned that you can survive anything with laughter,” the comedian said. “Funny thing is, Daniel would always fake not knowing anything that happened since the time he went into a seizure. That routine became our new normal, although we certainly didn’t know it at the time. We were all scared half out of our wits. I mean seriously. It took us awhile to fully understand it all. But we got the comedy of it nearly from the beginning.”
We’ve all laughed so we could cope, perhaps more than ever of late.
The majority of us were often miffed at governing bodies and other agencies during the past 24 months. Given a little free time we found more things to make a fuss about.
Some of us blew up our peeves – and then deflated them with laughter when we discovered few were even as serious as grazing over a hill of Red Ants.
We let go.
And our Howard-approved response, which always included laughter and tears when necessary, made the days go easier.
I could add gratitude and selflessness to the list, but that’s just from watching too much “Dr. Phil.”
Spring sports started last week, so go out and see a ballgame or soccer match.
We’ve all been through a lot.
Turn your online LOLs into personal experiences.
One final note.
We’re a little slow out of the batter’s box, but The Duplin Times will start spring sports previews next week