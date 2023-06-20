Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 2:06 pm
Keith Cooper, a spokesman for the family of Brandon Hardy, who was shot to death in early 2022, announced Friday the family has a lawsuit pending against the individuals involved in his death.
The family of a Greenville man shot to death on New Year’s Day 2022 said they are filing a lawsuit against two individuals they believe are responsible for his death.
The family hopes the lawsuit will spur the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney to bring charges against the people involved in the death of Brandon Hardy.
Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.
