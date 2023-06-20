Brandy Hardy

Keith Cooper, a spokesman for the family of Brandon Hardy, who was shot to death in early 2022, announced Friday the family has a lawsuit pending against the individuals involved in his death.

 Ginger Livingston/ The Daily Reflector

The family of a Greenville man shot to death on New Year’s Day 2022 said they are filing a lawsuit against two individuals they believe are responsible for his death.

The family hopes the lawsuit will spur the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney to bring charges against the people involved in the death of Brandon Hardy.

