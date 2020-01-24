Pitt County teacher Amanda Smith argues eloquently for improving the pay of North Carolina’s teachers. As a retired teacher and school administrator, I, too, have seen how hard teachers work beyond school hours preparing lessons, grading papers and keeping records. Ms. Smith’s story shows how far our teachers are from a truly professional wage.
This means we not only lose good teachers to other states with better pay, but we’re also failing to replace them with talented young people. As N.C. Policy Watch notes, more and more skilled university students bypass a teaching career because of the low pay level compared to other professions.
Ironically, both the state legislators and the governor support a pay increase for teachers. The sticking point is how much. Let’s consider a few statistics. In 2001-02, North Carolina ranked 19th in the nation on teacher pay levels. In 2013-14, it ranked 47th. Some legislators boast that with five consecutive raises since 2013, our state now ranks 29th nationally in teacher pay. Wow. Five raises and we are still below the 50th percentile in compensating our teachers? That’s not much to brag about.
In the same period since 2013, corporate tax rates in our state have been decreased 63 percent, and we now rank 11th nationally for “best corporate tax climate” according to some reports. Which do we need more: a further corporate tax cut or a significant teacher raise?
The bickering political leaders in Raleigh should stop using hard working teachers as pawns in a “who wins” argument. Let them compromise on a figure somewhat south of the governor’s level but significantly north of the legislature’s. And then let them set their sights on making North Carolina rank 11th in the nation for “best public school climate.”
Claude Kennedy
Grifton